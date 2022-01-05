News
‘Education not a ticket to govt jobs,’ Buhari tells Nigerian youths
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday charged Nigerian youths to use their education to improve themselves and not to depend on the government for jobs.
The President made the call during an interview on Channels Television.
He described education as a tool for empowerment.
Buhari said: “I wish when they (youths) go to school, when they work hard, when they earn a degree; they don’t do it thinking that government must give them job.
“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated one -even in identifying personal problems.
“So, education is not just meant to hang onto the government to give you a job. Or, what the colonialists indoctrinated on: to have a car, to have a house, to start work by 8:00 a.m. and close at 2:00 p.m. No!”
