Education standard in Nigeria on downward trend, Minister admits

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has openly admitted that the standard of education in Nigeria is on a downward trend.

Adamu who made the submission on Thursday during the commissioning of seven various projects at the Federal College of Education, Yola, expressed regret at the situation.

Reacting further to the development, Adamu challenged education administrators in the country to wake up from their slumber.

Adamu also frowned at the situation where many graduating students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria do not know how to read, adding that it should be of serious concern to all and sundry.

“Many graduating students in many tertiary institutions across the country find it difficult to write, read or communicate in English. Government is aware of this unfortunate development in our education sector and it will not rest on its oars to salvage the situation,” Adamu said.

According to Adamu, not only the “lecturers, but stakeholders in the educational sector should sit up to ensure that the decline in the value of education is breached within the shortest possible time”.

