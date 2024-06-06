News
Edun presents new minimum wage template, implications to Tinubu
Wale Edun, Minister Of Finance And Coordinating Minister Of The Economy, has submitted the new national minimum wage template and projected cost implications to President Bola Tinubu as instructed.
The report was submitted to President Tinubu on Thursday at the presidential villa, Abuja.
Edun was accompanied to the presentation by Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, and Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and national planning.
In the report, Edun outlined several potential new minimum wage levels, along with the anticipated fiscal impacts of each option on the federal budget.
READ ALSO: RipplesMetrics: The trend and numbers of Nigerian minimum wage over the years
This move is a crucial step in the ongoing process of determining a new national minimum wage, which has been a topic of discussion recently.
Earlier today, members of the tripartite committee, comprising the federal government and labour unions, resumed talks on a new national minimum wage.
Labour unions had on Monday embarked on a nationwide strike action to force government’s hand in implementing a new national minimum wage for workers. They were persuaded to call it off for one week while negotiations continue.
By Babajide Okeowo
