Edwin Clark tells Tinubu to forget 2023 presidency

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Edwin Clark, has called on former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to jettison his 2023 presidential ambitions and support a younger candidate from the South.

The Ijaw Nationality leader who was a guest on an Arise TV programme on Thursday, urged Tinubu to “go home and rest” so that younger candidates could slug it out in the field.

Clark added that if there were no better alternatives from the South-East, he would throw his weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential election.

Describing Osinbajo as an “intelligent man who has what it takes to rule Nigeria in 2023,” Clark said the VP was the best man for the job.

“The South-West is the most educated and sophisticated people in Nigeria, but Tinubu should go home and rest. Other than the Igbos, I would vote for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; he is an intelligent fellow.

Read also: IPOB slams Edwin Clark, says betrayal, sabotage run in his DNA

“How many times have we heard Tinubu talking about the affairs of this nation or criticizing those in power?

“He is only about his personal life long ambition which he told Nigerians is all about becoming president. For the interest of the country, Tinubu should forget this burning ambition,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now