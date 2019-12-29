EEDC admits plan to disconnect South-East prepaid meter users

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has clarified issues pertaining to its plan to “disconnect South-East prepaid meter users”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Head of Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said that the development did not apply to customers on the Smart Prepaid meter platform, “but the few customers using a particular brand of meter that the company can no longer provide support for, most of which are already obsolete.”

According to him, “the affected customers were pre-informed of the development through a letter to them, and were encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme to get their meters replaced, as the ones they are using are obsolete and no longer compatible with the existing operating technology.

“The company can no longer provide technical support for these affected meters.

“So, it is important to state that customers on smart prepaid meters are not affected by this; the few customers affected have been communicated already”.

Ezeh said that arrangement was in place to reimburse all those affected customers that still have energy units (credit) on their meters with the same value.

“As an ICT driven organisation that is committed to delivering customer satisfaction, we invest in upgrading our infrastructure, and always carry our customers along as we do this

“In this case, we have informed those customers affected and expect them to understand that the whole effort is towards satisfying them,” he further stated.

