Eedris Abdulkareem says dethroned Emir’s problem started with Jonathan

A former member of defunct group, The Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the dethronement and subsequent banishment of the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, by the Kano State government.

The controversial singer in a post on his official Instagram page on Monday while referencing the bribery allegations against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, described Sanusi’s situation as unfortunate and a proof of real corruption in Nigeria.

Reacting further, Eedris Abdulkareem who was cynical about the development said that Sanusi was paying the price for championing the propaganda that former President Goodluck Jonathan was corrupt.

The singer wrote thus on his Instagram page; “Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office!

“It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda.

“Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Goodluck!”

Recall that Lamido Sanusi was eased out of the Nigerian Central Bank for calling out massive corruption. He has lost his position as Emir of Kano in similar circumstances.

His dethronement comes after warring publicly with the Governor of Kano State for many months, and for allegedly disrespecting the office of the governor and other government agencies.

