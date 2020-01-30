Latest Politics

EFCC a step closer to arresting, extraditing ex-petroleum minister Etete

January 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The bid by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission to have a former Minister of Petroleum, Dauzia Loyal Etete, better known as Dan Etete, arrested and extradited to Nigeria got a boost on Thursday.

The commission secured an order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gwagwalada, Abuja, to arrest Etete, in connection with the Malabu Oil scam.

More details coming….

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!