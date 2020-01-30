EFCC a step closer to arresting, extraditing ex-petroleum minister Etete

The bid by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission to have a former Minister of Petroleum, Dauzia Loyal Etete, better known as Dan Etete, arrested and extradited to Nigeria got a boost on Thursday.
The commission secured an order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gwagwalada, Abuja, to arrest Etete, in connection with the Malabu Oil scam.
More details coming….
