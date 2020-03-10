EFCC accuses OSGF of frustrating Lawal’s trial for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday accused the witnesses from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) of frustrating the fraud trial of a former SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The EFCC counsel, Ofem Uket, stated this after leading Aminu Muhammed, a Principal Procurement Officer in the OSGF, in evidence at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi.

Uket, who expressed frustration at the attitude of the witnesses, accused the OSGF of deliberately stalling the trial.

The witness testified as the fourth prosecution witness (PW4) in the case.

According to the EFCC counsel, 80 percent of the witnesses called by the Commission came from the OSGF.

“Over 80 percent of the witnesses I bring to court are from the OSGF,” Uket stated.

He told the court that the case was adjourned till February 19 at the instance of the witness.

The EFCC arraigned Lawal and three others on a 10-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

The Commission accused the defendants of alleged involvement in N544.1 million grass-cutting scandal.

The other defendants are Lawal’s brother, Hamidu, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited, a staff of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar and the Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John, Monday.

The quartet pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

