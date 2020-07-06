EFCC acting chairman, Magu, arrested

Reports emanating from the nation’s capital, Abuja, say the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been arrested.

Magu was reportedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday afternoon.

Magu was picked at the Wuse II, Abuja office of the EFCC on Monday over allegations that he was siphoning part of money recovered by the commission from suspected looters.

According to reports, security details to Magu put up stiff resistance during the arrest of their principal, as they objected to the DSS’ move.

He is said to be undergoing interrogation at the DSS Headquarters In Aso Drive in the Asokoro District Abuja.

Magu’s arrest came barely two weeks after the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) reportedly complained to President Muhammadu Buhari about Magu’s conduct and advised that he should be relieved of his appointment.

The AGF, according to reports, was said to have accused Magu of insubordination and discrepancies in the figures of funds recovered by the EFCC.

He was also accused of disposing of assets, especially buildings seized from corrupt politicians and others, without approval, or knowledge of the AGF’s office, which is the supervisory ministry of the EFCC, while also listing 22 offences allegedly committed by Magu, for which he should be sacked.

