News
EFCC addresses arrest of four NCAA top officials over alleged N2bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a report that its operatives arrested four top officials of the Nigerian aviation regulator, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
On Monday, a report emerged that officers of the EFCC arrested NCAA’s Director, Finance and Accounts, Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Deputy General Manager, Treasury, Hart Benson Fimienye, the Deputy General Manager, management accounts, Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, as well as General Manager, accounts and stores, Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo.
It was alleged that the members of the NCAA Finance department were arrested for a N2 billion fraud after they paid themselves Duty Tour Allowances (DTAs).
Duty Tour Allowances are for lodging and feeding expenses of public servants during tours duly approved by official authority.
Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari increased payment of Duty Tour Allowances for ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants on grade levels (GL) one to 17.
Read also:EFCC arrests 20 suspects for vote-buying in Kwara
It was reported by The Cable on Monday that Kaainjo was arrested by officers of EFCC last week Thursday, but Sani, Fimienye and Turniel were arrested on Monday.
However, in a phone discussion with Ripples Nigeria’s correspondent on Tuesday, an EFCC representative said she doesn’t know where The Cable got their story from.
“If it’s not on our page, then we won’t be able to confirm whether it has happened,” she told this publication, adding, “If it has happened, then it will be on our page.”
Also, speaking with NCAA representative, Popoola Lanre, he said he can’t speak to the report, as he’s not an authority to tell Ripples Nigeria if the arrest is true or not.
He said he was made aware of the alleged arrest via news, stating that the Director of Finance, who will have knowledge of any issue involving the department members, is not in the country to address this publication’s enquiry.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...