EFCC addresses arrest of four NCAA top officials over alleged N2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a report that its operatives arrested four top officials of the Nigerian aviation regulator, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

On Monday, a report emerged that officers of the EFCC arrested NCAA’s Director, Finance and Accounts, Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Deputy General Manager, Treasury, Hart Benson Fimienye, the Deputy General Manager, management accounts, Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, as well as General Manager, accounts and stores, Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo.

It was alleged that the members of the NCAA Finance department were arrested for a N2 billion fraud after they paid themselves Duty Tour Allowances (DTAs).

Duty Tour Allowances are for lodging and feeding expenses of public servants during tours duly approved by official authority.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari increased payment of Duty Tour Allowances for ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants on grade levels (GL) one to 17.

It was reported by The Cable on Monday that Kaainjo was arrested by officers of EFCC last week Thursday, but Sani, Fimienye and Turniel were arrested on Monday.

However, in a phone discussion with Ripples Nigeria’s correspondent on Tuesday, an EFCC representative said she doesn’t know where The Cable got their story from.

“If it’s not on our page, then we won’t be able to confirm whether it has happened,” she told this publication, adding, “If it has happened, then it will be on our page.”

Also, speaking with NCAA representative, Popoola Lanre, he said he can’t speak to the report, as he’s not an authority to tell Ripples Nigeria if the arrest is true or not.

He said he was made aware of the alleged arrest via news, stating that the Director of Finance, who will have knowledge of any issue involving the department members, is not in the country to address this publication’s enquiry.

