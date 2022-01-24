EFCC amends charge against ex-minister Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended 17-count charge of money laundering.

Fani-Kayode was arraigned alongside former minister of state for finance, Nenadi Usman, former chairman of the association of local governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Yusuf Danjuma, and a company, Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

Recall that the EFCC had earlier sued the defendants on a 17-count charge of N4.6 billion money laundering.

According to the EFCC, the offences contravened the provisions of sections 15 (3) (4), 16 (2) (b), and 16 (5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012.

READ ALSO: Court grants Fani-Kayode N5m bail in case of alleged forgery

In the first leg of the case, chaired by Justice Mohammed Aikawa, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the counts and were granted bail.

Now assigned to a new trial judge, Justice Daniel Osaigor, the defendants are starting the case afresh (de novo).

During the Monday hearing, the amended 17-count charge was read over to the defendants and they each pleaded not guilty.

The court adjourned the case to March 11, for trial, and granted that the defendants continue on their existing bail conditions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now