EFCC apprehends 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, announced apprehending 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to the commission, the suspects were rounded up on Tuesday by a league of its operatives in Ilorin.

This was contained in a press release made available to journalists, explaining circumstances that led to their arrest.

“Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin,” the statement reads

“The suspects, who are mostly students were arrested at different locations within Ilorin following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Following the arrest, the commission published a long list of names of the suspected fraudsters to include: Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit and Damilola Akinola.

The list continued with Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Also on the list was Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

The rise in cyber crime has continued to become a major concern for operatives maintaining law and order across the country.

