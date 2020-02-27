EFCC apprehends blogger behind ‘fake EFCC cell’ tweet

The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a blogger, who recently supposedly published a fake cell of the commission.

The blogger, Dikeocha Chukwuebuka had published a picture of a crowded open cell in his Twitter handle @TheRealDayne, claiming that it was that of Port Harcourt office of the EFCC.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Usman Imam, who announced the arrest while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the suspect was picked up at about 4pm on Wednesday, in the premises of a new generation bank on Ada George Road in Port Harcourt.

He said the arrest was a fulfillment of the vow he made to track and apprehend the author of the supposed malicious tweet.

He recalled that the tweet was a “most embarrassing moment for the Commission, given that the ‘fake news’, represented the very opposite of what the EFCC stands for, as far as care of detainees is concerned”.

He added, “I want to assure the suspect and indeed the media, that the Commission will follow through this investigation and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.”

Imam warned social media influencers to be circumspect in using information which they have not checked to save the society from the ordeal of fake news.

According to a statement by EFCC Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, the remorseful Chukwuebuka has admitted his error in publishing the picture which he said belonged to another agency.

He apologized to the EFCC and his followers for the false and misleading report.

