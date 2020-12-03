EFCC arraigns 14 for alleged illegal oil deal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned 12 persons and two entities at the Federal High Court, Lagos, for alleged illegal oil deal.

The defendants – Ojajuni Adebowale, Dele Napoleon, Aderemi Akinade, Stephen Ogunboye, Ekene Okendu, Agbanoma John, Azu Okengwu, Alum Julius, Awah Ucheojo, Femi James, Odenike Rasaq, and Neele Keerebari – were arraigned by the EFCC on a three-count charge of illegal oil deal.

Also arraigned were a vessel, MT Mother Comfort, and a firm, Azamosa Limited.

The commission accused the defendants of dealing in 240 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) without the appropriate licence.

The defendants, according to the EFCC, committed the crime on July 24 in Lagos.

The EFCC counsel, Mohammed Idris, said the offences contravened sections 3(3) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and were liable to punishment under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

He said the defendants also violated Section 4 of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following an application by their counsel, Sola Obaribirin, Justice Muslim Hassan granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10million each with one surety in like sum.

He, however, ordered that they should be remanded in EFCC custody pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

He adjourned further hearing in the matter till February 5, 2021.

