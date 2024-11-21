EFCC arraigns 3 men for alleged N29m theft in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned three men for alleged N29 million theft at Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The defendants – Saka Olubamishe, Olusegun Omogoye and Olumuyiwa Adesina – were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing and obtaining by false pretences.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Babangida Isah, told the court that the defendants conspired and committed the offences sometime in July 2023 in Lagos.

He said the defendants fraudulently converted the sum of N29 million belonging to one Mr. Awolaja Sherri and Mr. Akintoye Ganiyu, to their use.

The commission submitted that the defendants obtained the money under the guise of transferring the United States Dollar equivalent of the money at the rate of N750 per dollar to a company, Copart Auto Auction in America.

Isah stressed that the defendant knew that the representation they made was false.

According to him, the alleged offences violated Sections 280(2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

READ ALSO: EFCC declares man wanted for alleged car theft

The offences also violated Sections 1(1) (a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Isah, thereafter, asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand defendants at the correctional centre.

The defendants’ counsel, Mr. S. T. Ladokun, informed the court of a pending bail application and pleaded for his clients to be granted bail on liberal terms.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

The judge ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case till January 23, 2025, for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now