EFCC arraigns bank manager for alleged theft of $50,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned a former manager of Heritage Bank Limited in Enugu, Fidel Omeje, for alleged theft of $50,000.

The commission arraigned the banker before Justice D.A Onyefulu of Enugu State High Court, Onitsha on a one- count charge of stealing.

The offence, according to the anti-graft agency, is contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 36,Anambra State and punishable under Section 353 (6) and (9) of the same law.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Omeje used her position as a manager of the bank and withdrew the money from a customer’s domiciliary account on July 20, 2011.

Uwujaren added that the defendant pleaded not guilty upon arraignment, prompting the prosecuting counsel, Mike Ani to request for a date for commencement of trial.

However, defence counsel, J.R. Nduka moved a motion for his client’s bail, saying the offence for which she was charged was bailable.

Justice Onyefulu granted Omeje bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must have evidence of tax payment and landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety must also swear to an affidavit of means and produce two passport photographs each of himself and the defendant.

The judge adjourned the case till November 26 for trial.

