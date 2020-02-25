EFCC arraigns bank staff over alleged theft of customer’s N12.6m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a staff of Polaris Bank, Babatunde Keshinro, at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for allegedly stealing N12.6 million belonging to a customer.

Keshinro was arraigned on a nine-count charge of theft, forgery and fraudulent use of account.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, said the Polaris Bank staff committed the offence between 2016 and 2018 in Lagos.

Buhari alleged that Keshinro stole funds belonging to one Alhaji Ganiyu Oseni, whose account he managed at the bank

She said: “The defendant knowingly forged Baritos Nigeria Limited’s document titled: ‘Part Termination of Fixed Deposit – 1770522625 dated December 12, 2016, and purported to have been signed and issued by Oseni.

“Sometime in August 2018, Keshinro forged a Skye bank cheque number 47423262 dated August 16, 2018 in the sum of N340,000 which was purportedly signed and issued by Oseni.

“In 2017, he forged a Skye bank cheque with number 35744848 dated May 22, 2017, for the sum of N303,000 also purportedly issued by Oseni.

“Another Skye bank cheque with number 35744834 in the sum of N971,000 also purportedly issued by the complainant.”

According to the EFCC prosecutor, the defendant also forged three more Skye bank cheques which he fraudulently claimed were signed by Oseni.

