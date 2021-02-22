EFCC arraigns banker, two others for alleged N14m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a former banker, Ugwumba Evangeline and two other persons at the Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State, for alleged N14.1million fraud.

The EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the other two defendants are – Onyekachi Christian Nwagbo and Chiwendu Okeke.

According to him, the defendants were arraigned by EFCC on a four-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence before Justice E.N. Anyadike.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them.

One of the charges read: “That you Ugwumba Evangeline, Onyekachi Christian Nwagbo, Chiwendu Okeke and Okparauwakwe Emmanuel Chigozie (now at large) on or about 8th November, 2016 at Umuahia, Abia State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit; obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Following their pleas, the EFCC counsel, E. K. Ebipade prayed the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.

However, the defence counsels made oral applications for their clients’ bail.

READ ALSO: EFCC closes case against ex-NBA president, Usoro, in alleged N1.4bn fraud

Justice Anyadike granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million each and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the judge, must be resident in Umuahia and Aba metropolis respectively.

He also ordered the sureties and defendants to deposit two recent passport photographs with the court.

“The sureties must show evidence of tax payment and must swear to an affidavit of means,” he added.

Justice Anyadike adjourned the matter till April 5 and ordered the defendants to be remanded in Umuahia Custodial Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Join the conversation

Opinions