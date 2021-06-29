EFCC arraigns Benue electoral commission chief, seven others for alleged N500m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the Chairman of Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Look Tersoo Joseph; for alleged N500 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Makurdi.

The commission arraigned Joseph on a 23-count charge of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, forgery, and money laundering.

Other defendants are the commission’s Secretary, Serki Mtomba Manaseh; the Treasurer, Akange Akula and five other members of the commission namely – Abe Aboyi Augustine, Donald Kertyo, Agber Aondona Emmanuel, Sunday Agbaji, and Ekoja Daniel.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them.

Following their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Ramiah Ikhanaede, asked the court to pick a date for the trial.

He also urged Justice Abdu Dogo to remand the defendants in a correctional facility.

However, the defence counsel, B. A. Iorhegh, asked the judge to grant his clients bail on self-recognizance or on liberal terms.

Justice Dogo granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10 million each with one surety in like sum.

The surety, according to him, must have a fully developed landed property worth N50 million and working in Benue State.

“He must also submit two recent passports photographs and original letters of appointment.

“All defendants are banned from travelling outside Nigeria without the knowledge of the court,” the judge added.

