EFCC arraigns businessman for alleged $5m, N800m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned one Opeoluwa Sennaike at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged $5 million and N800 million fraud.

The commission arraigned Sennaike alongside his firm, Sennaike Consulting Limited on a six-count charge of obtaining money by false pretences, forgery, stealing and possession of false documents.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

EFCC alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from unsuspecting members of the society.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers

At the proceeding, the EFCC counsel, Mr. Ahmed Yerima, urged the court to pick a trial date.

The defence counsel, Akeem Akinroye, however, made an oral application for his client’s bail.

He insisted that the defendant would not jump bail.

In her ruling, Justice Olubusola Okunuga held that the court needed a formal bail application.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre pending his formal bail application.

The judge adjourned the case till June 28 for the commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now