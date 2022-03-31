EFCC arraigns car dealers for alleged violation of regulations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned five car dealers at the Federal High Court, Sokoto, for alleged violation of its regulations.

The defendants are – Shehu Ahmad, Shehu Mariga, Aliyu Dauda, Tukur Shehu and Umaru Yabo.

The quintet were arraigned along with their companies, Ijabah Motors, Jangwarzo General Motors, KGN Gumbi Motors, Daraja Motors 2 and Gamji Motors for allegedly failing to submit declaration of activities in line with extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML).

The prosecution Counsel, Mr. Sa’ad Hannafi, led a witness, Ahmad Bello, who testified on non-compliance by the defendants and tendered exhibits, which were admitted by the court.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the case till May 11.

