EFCC arraigns car importer for alleged N264m fraud in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned a car importer, Muhammed Sani Dauda, at the Kaduna State High Court for alleged N264 million fraud.

The commission also arranged Dauda’s company, MS Seven Nigeria Limited, for alleged complicity in the fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud before Justice Darius Khobo.

The statement read: “The defendant was arrested by the EFCC during a petition which alleged that in August 2021, the complainant (name withheld) falsely claimed that he was into luxury car importation from the United States.

“After convincing the complainant to buy a car from him, he deposited N70 million into the company’s account for the purchase of a Mercedes Benz S-class 2021 model.

“He paid another N194,128,500.00 into the defendant’s company’s account domiciled in another bank for the purchase of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Rolls Royce.

“The complainant, however, lamented that Dauda had remained unreachable since the payments were made.

“He had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges against him.

Justice Khobo had granted him bail in the sum of N5,000,000 with a surety who must be a resident of Kaduna and owns a landed property that has a Certificate of Occupancy verifiable by Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS) and EFCC.

“The case has been adjourned till February 8, 2022, for hearing.”

