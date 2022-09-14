EFCC arraigns civil servants for alleged supply of false information

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a 43-year-old civil servant, Lambe Binta, at the Federal High Court, Ilorin, for alleged supply of false information.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said Binta was also arraigned for alleged possession of fraudulent funds.

The commission alleged that the defendant received N25,000 from one Faloye Victor, who was arrested for alleged internet fraud and possession of fraudulent funds.

The charge read:

“That you, Lambe Binta, sometime on 12th May, 2022, at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the judicial division of the Federal High Court did make false information to Olanrewaju Lamidi; an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the course of the exercise of the duties of his office, declaration on the EFCC Criminal Form 25 (Recognizance) that you did not receive or pay anything for the bail of Faloye Oluwadamilola Victor either for yourself or on behalf of any other person which to your knowledge is untrue in any material particular and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39 (2) (a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39 (2) (b) of the same Act.”

READ ALSO: EFCC uncovers N1bn in account owned by civil servant

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following her plea, the EFCC counsel, Andrew Akoja, urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial.

The defence counsel, Abiola Usman, made an oral application for his client’s bail.

Justice Muhammed Sani granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till November 3 for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now