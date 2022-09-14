Metro
EFCC arraigns civil servants for alleged supply of false information
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a 43-year-old civil servant, Lambe Binta, at the Federal High Court, Ilorin, for alleged supply of false information.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said Binta was also arraigned for alleged possession of fraudulent funds.
The commission alleged that the defendant received N25,000 from one Faloye Victor, who was arrested for alleged internet fraud and possession of fraudulent funds.
The charge read:
“That you, Lambe Binta, sometime on 12th May, 2022, at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the judicial division of the Federal High Court did make false information to Olanrewaju Lamidi; an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the course of the exercise of the duties of his office, declaration on the EFCC Criminal Form 25 (Recognizance) that you did not receive or pay anything for the bail of Faloye Oluwadamilola Victor either for yourself or on behalf of any other person which to your knowledge is untrue in any material particular and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39 (2) (a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39 (2) (b) of the same Act.”
READ ALSO: EFCC uncovers N1bn in account owned by civil servant
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Following her plea, the EFCC counsel, Andrew Akoja, urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial.
The defence counsel, Abiola Usman, made an oral application for his client’s bail.
Justice Muhammed Sani granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.
He adjourned the case till November 3 for commencement of trial.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...