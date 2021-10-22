Metro
EFCC arraigns company MD for alleged N6bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned the Managing Director of PJO Ventures Limited, Cecilia Osipitan, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, for alleged N6billion fraud.
The commission arraigned Osipitan on a nine-count charge of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and conversion of public funds.
The woman’s companies – PJO Ventures Limited and Insurance Resourcery and Consultancy Services Limited – were also listed as defendants in the case.
The EFCC said the money was meant for the payment of outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).
READ ALSO: EFCC to arraign ex-NSITF chief for alleged N69bn fraud Thursday
The offence, according to the commission, contravened Section 311 of the Panel Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, (Abuja) 2004 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.
However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Justice U.P. Kekemeke granted her bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.
The judge said the sureties must either be a federal civil servant, a cleric, or a member of the National Assembly with landed properties in Abuja.
He also ruled that the defendant be released to her counsel and gave her seven days to fulfill the bail conditions.
He adjourned the case till January 20, 2022, for commencement of trial.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...