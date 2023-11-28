EFCC arraigns couple for alleged money laundering, forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a couple, Ruth and Oriyomi Idowu at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged money laundering and forgery.

The couple were arraigned alongside four companies belonging to Ruth on a 20-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, stealing, retention of stolen property and forgery.

The firms are – Food Commodity Processing Enterprise, Bonway Food Processing Company Limited, Samee Idowu Company Limited and Farmex Integrated Companies Limited.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, prayed the court to pick a trial date following the defendants’ not guilty plea.

She also asked the court to remand the defendants to a correctional facility,

READ ALSO: EFCC alerts public on ATM swapping fraud

The first defence counsel, Mr. Gabriel Onwubuya, informed the court of his clients’ bail application.

However, the application has not been served on the prosecution.

Onwubuya urged the court to remand the defendant in EFCC custody and grant a short adjournment for the hearing and determination of the bail application.

In her ruling, Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that the defendants be remanded in the correctional centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

She adjourned the case till December 15 for the hearing of the bail application.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now