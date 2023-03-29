EFCC arraigns ex-ABU VC, bursar over N1bn fraud in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna has arraigned the former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Ibrahim Garba, over alleged N1 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency arraigned Garba alongside the university’s former bursar, Ibrahim Usman, at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on a nine-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The agency accused both of them of diverting the monies earmarked for the renovation of the popular Kongo Conference Hotel, Zaria from different accounts of the institution.

However, both of them pleaded not guilty against the charges.

Hence, the prosecuting counsel, Jamil Musa, prayed the court to remand them at the Kaduna correctional centre.

The counsels to the defendants, M.S Aatu, and Bello I. Jahun, appealed to the court to admit their clients’ bail.

The presiding judge, Justice R.M Aikawa, granted them bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety each in like sum.

Justice Aikawa added that the sureties would not be below grade level 15 in the civil service.

The Judge adjourned the case till June 20 and 21 respectively for hearing.

