EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos AG, Shasore, over alleged money laundering

Olasupo Shasore, a former commissioner for justice and attorney general in Lagos State, has been charged with money laundering on four counts and arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday.

However, Shasore, who was charged before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, entered a not guilty plea to every charge.

Bala Sanga, the EFCC‘s prosecutor, requested that the defendant be held in custody until his trial after the defendant entered a plea.

The defense team, however, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on self-recognizance. It was led by Senior Advocates of Nigeria: Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, Muiz Banire, Segun Ajibola, and Chijioke Okoli.

Dated October 13, 2022, and filed on the same day, the bail application is seeking “AN ORDER admitting the Applicant to bail on ‘self-recognisance’ and/or on such reasonable and liberal terms as the Honourable Court may determine pending the hearing and determination of this Charge.”

The prosecutor did not oppose the request for bail but said that the prosecution is only interested in the merit case.

According to the charge sheet, Shasore persuaded Olufolakemi Adelore to accept a $100,000 cash payment directly from him without going through a financial institution.

Additionally, it was claimed that he paid Ms. Adelore $100,000 in cash through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

The anti-graft organization further claimed that the senior attorney paid Ikechukwu Oguine $100,000 in cash directly, without going through a financial institution.

The offenses were allegedly committed on or around November 18, 2014 as the EFCC claimed that the amounts are greater than what is allowed by law.

