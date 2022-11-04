Connect with us

EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Sashore, on fresh money laundering charge

Published

18 seconds ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned the former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Shasore was arraigned alongside his company, Middlesex Investments Limited, on an amended 14-count charge of money laundering.

The EFCC alleged that between September 3 and September 11, 2014, the defendants failed to report in writing to the agency a transaction of N60 million from Mandivera Global Resources Limited to MIddlesex Investments Limited’s account with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

READ ALSO: EFCC to arraign ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, for alleged money laundering

The commission added that between August 26 and September 3, 2019, the defendants failed to report a transfer transaction of $30,000 from Middlesex Investments Limited’s account in GTB to Shasore’s account.

The offence, according to EFCC, contravened Section 10(1)b of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 10(3) of the same act.

The EFCC had on October 20 arraigned Shasore at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for similar offence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was adjourned till December 6 for trial.

Opinions

