EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos scholarship board chief for alleged N127m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned the former Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Stephen Oshinowo, at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged N127 million fraud.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, EFCC said Oshinowo was arraigned before Justice O.A. Taiwo on an amended eight-count charge of criminal conversion of funds to the tune of N127 million.

The commission alleged that Oshinowo, at various times, diverted to his personal use the funds meant for the Board.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to him.

One of the charges read: “That you, Stephen Oshinowo, sometime in 2018, in Lagos and within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a civil servant, dishonourably converted to the use of Oshinowo Adenike the total sum of N30 million (Thirty Million Naira), property of Lagos State Board.”

Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Usman Buhari, asked the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in the EFCC custody.

However, the defence counsel, Lawal Pedro (SAN), pleaded for a short adjournment to enable the court to hear his client’s bail application.

Justice Taiwo adjourned till July 3 for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the commission’s custody.

