EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank MD, Orya, for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Roberts Orya, for alleged N1.4 billion fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said Orya was arraigned on a 49-count charge of impersonation, misappropriation, and abuse of office at Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja.

The commission alleged that the defendant abused his position to obtain loans totalling N1.4 billion from NEXIM Bank.

Orya, according to the commission, incorporated a company, Luxurium Leisure Service Limited, and used the names of non-existent persons to grant loans to the company.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, the EFCC’s counsel, S.A Ugwuegbulam, asked the court to pick a date for the commencement of trial.

He opposed the motion for bail for the defendant’s bail, saying the defence only served him with the application in court.

The prosecution counsel insisted that the defendant had jumped the administrative bail offered him by the commission.

Justice F.E Messiri rejected the oral bail application and adjourned till November 29 for consideration of a formal bail application.

The judge ordered that the ex-NEXIM Bank MD be remanded in the EFCC custody.

