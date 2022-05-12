Metro
EFCC arraigns fake CSO to Buhari for alleged N200m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned one Titus Joshua for alleged N200 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Benin City.
Joshua, who claimed to be Chief Security Officer to President Muhammadu Buhari, was arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.
The commission accused the defendant of defrauding his victims of over N200 million under the pretence of helping them secure top management positions at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out to him.
Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, urged the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant in a correctional facility.
Justice S.M. Shuauibu adjourned the matter till May 30 for hearing on the bail application and ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre.
