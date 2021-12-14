EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode over alleged procurement of fake medical report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, over alleged procurement of a fake medical report.

The EFCC arraigned the ex-minister on a 12-count charge bordering on procurement of a fake medical report.

The commission claimed that Fani-Kayode procured one Dr. Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he presented to the Federal High Court, Lagos, in his trial for alleged money laundering.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is also standing trial alongside a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, for alleged money laundering.

The charge read: “That you Femi Fani-Kayode on or about the 11th day of October, 2021 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to mislead the Federal High Court Lagos Judicial Division in charge No. FHC/L/251C/2016 fabricated a documentary evidence titled: MEDICAL REPORT ON OLUFEMI FANI KAYODE 60 YEARS/MALE/HOSP. NO.00345 DATED 11/10/2021 and purported same to have been issued by Kubwa General Hospital.”

The offence, according to the EFCC, was contrary to and punishable under section 88(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to take the ex-minister’s plea.

But the defence counsel, Wale Balogun, opposed the prayer, saying the defence team had filed an application to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

Oyedepo accused the defence team of trying to frustrate the trial and urged the court to dismiss the application.

He said Fani-Kayode was charged in Lagos and a hearing on the matter can only take place in the state.

Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe adjourned the matter till December 17.

