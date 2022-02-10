Connect with us

EFCC arraigns federal lawmaker for alleged N185m fraud

18 mins ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned a member of the House of Representatives, Gabriel Zock, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, for alleged N185 million fraud.

The commission arraigned Zock who is representing Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency of Kaduna State on a two-count charge of fraud.

EFCC alleged that the lawmaker collected N150 million from one Adeyemi Kamar for a plot of land at Guzape District, Abuja, in 2015.

The commission added that the defendant also collected N35 million from the complainant to facilitate and obtain a title document for the land.

READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns ex-federal lawmaker for alleged fraud

The offence, according to the anti-graft agency, contravened the provisions of Section 1(1)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3)of the same Act.

Zock, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr. O.S. Adeyemi, who represented the defence counsel in court, made an oral application for the lawmaker’s bail.

Justice Halilu Yusuf ordered that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

She adjourned the case till February 16.

