 EFCC arraigns five Sokoto government officials for alleged diversion of N553m
EFCC arraigns five Sokoto government officials for alleged diversion of N553m

Published

35 seconds ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned five management staff of the Sokoto State Primary Staff Pension Board at the state High Court for alleged diversion of N553, 985,644.

The fund was meant for the payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension.

Those arraigned by the commission were the Board’s Secretary, Abubakar Aliyu; the Director of Finance and Supply, Hassana Moyi; the Deputy Director of Supply, Haliru Ahmad; the Accountant, Kabiru Ahmad, and the Cashier, Dahiru Muhammad Isa.

READ ALSO: EFCC raids Sokoto INEC office, grills senior staff

The commission arraigned the defendants on a 28-count charge of forgery, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The Zonal Head of EFCC in Sokoto State, Usman Bawa Kaltungo, who disclosed this in a statement, said the defendants used forged vouchers, withdrew and shared monies meant for the payment of pension and gratuities of primary school teachers in the state.

According to him, the money was withdrawn in batches.

Opinions

