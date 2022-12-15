EFCC arraigns Gov. Bello’s nephew, two others over alleged N10bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Aliyu, said to be a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to a statement released on Thursday by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Aliyu was arraigned, together with one Dauda Suleiman, before Justice James Omotosho, on a 10-count charge of alleged misappropriation and money laundering.

Uwujaren noted that Aliyu and Suleiman together with a cashier at the state house, Abdulsalami Hudu, withdrew N10.2 billion from the coffers of the state for personal use.

He noted that Hudu has already fled.



READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 19-year-old man for alleged $450,000 fraud

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the case was adjourned till February 6,2023.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Ali Bello, Dauda Sulaiman and Abdulsalam Hudu (now at large) between January and December, 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court procured Rabiu Usman Tafada to take possession of the total sum of N5,865,756,800 (five billion, eight hundred and sixty-five million, seven hundred and fifty-six thousand, eight hundred naira), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now