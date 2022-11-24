EFCC arraigns Indian for alleged N816m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned an Indian, Chandra Singh, at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged N816 million fraud.

Singh was arraigned by the commission on a 19-count charge of bribery and retention of stolen property.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre following his not guilty plea.

She said: “We are also ready to open trial and have witnesses in court.”

The prosecution alleged the defendant had in January 2021, whilst in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, influenced his employee to award the supply contract worth N365 million to his personal company, CVN Engineering Limited.

The commission also accused the defendant of influencing his employee to award the supply contract worth N451 million to Neo Paints Nigeria Limited during the same period.

The EFCC further submitted that the defendant dishonestly retained the sum of $4,150 belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Limited.

The defence counsel, Hassan Olanrewaju, informed the court of the bail application for the defendant and asked for a short adjournment to enable him to prepare for the trial.

“I was only served with the amended information and proof of evidence this morning in court, and it will only be fair to be given time to prepare, ” Olarewaju said.

Justice Ismail Ijelu remanded the defendant in Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till November 30 for the hearing of bail application and commencement of trial.

