EFCC arraigns Mama Boko Haram, others before third judge for alleged fraud

Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, was on Thursday arraigned before a third judge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud.

She was arraigned alongside Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, who are members of her Complete Care and Aid Foundation on eight counts, bordering on fraud.

Thursday’s arraignment made it the third fraud case she and her co-defendants are contending with three.

Earlier this week, the trio, with another person at large, were charged before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of another Borno State High Court with N111.7m fraud.

Wakil and Daura are facing corruption charges involving a N66m fraud before Justice Aisha Kumaliya.

Early this year, Wakil, Daura, Shoyode and Mallam Adamu Sani (at large) were arraigned for N42m fraud before Justice Jude Dagat of a Federal High Court, Maiduguri.

While taking their plea, Wakil pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges. The second and third defendants however refused to take their pleas.

Trial judge, Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, however, entered a “not guilty” plea for the two defendants. She, thereafter, adjourned until March 12 and 16, 2020.

