EFCC arraigns man for alleged N11m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned one Ibrahim Mohammed Ali at the Federal High Court, Kano, for allegedly defrauding a company of N11million using ghost workers.

Ali was arraigned by the commission before Justice S.I. Mark on a six- count charge of money laundering.

The defendant, who works at the complainant’s company allegedly created ghost workers whom he paid monthly salaries in different bank accounts operated by him, to the tune of N11 million.

EFCC told the court that when the company’s management discovered the fraud, the defendant tendered his resignation and fled with documents belonging to the company.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Buhari Mohammed Balarabe, asked the court to pick a date for the commencement of trial.

The defence counsel, A.S Bawa, prayed the court to grant his client’s bail pending trial.

Justice Mark adjourned hearing on the bail application till Friday.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC custody.

