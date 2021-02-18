EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned one Dala Alhaji Gana at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N29 million fraud.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of cheating.
According to the statement, the defendant’s trouble started when the EFCC received a petition, alleging that he collected the said sum in installments for the purpose of investing the money in a business with promises of returns for the complainant.
However, investigation revealed that the defendant neither invested the money nor return the funds to the complainant.
He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.
Following the defendant’s plea, the EFCC counsel, Alqasim Jafa’ar, prayed the court to pick a trial date.
He also asked the court to remand the defendant in a correctional center pending the determination of the case.
Justice Aisha Kumalia ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre and adjourned the case till March 8 and 9 for the commencement of trial.
Tension in Orlu as military reportedly conducts airstrikes in search of ESN members
There was considerable bedlam in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, February 18 as the Nigerian military commenced security operations.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the operation is in search of the camps occupied by the personnel of Eastern Security Network linked with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
This was confirmed by the army spokesperson of the 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo state, Babatunde Zubairu, who clarified that the locals were not being harassed.
He confirmed the deployment of helicopters and other military gadgets in the operations, adding, that the operation was an offshoot of military intelligence.
Eyewitnesses and videos on social media depicted that the operation had caused serious panic amongst the local populace.
An eyewitness said, “Situation now calm in Udah, Orsuihiteukwa. Military helicopters have left my area a while ago after the surveillance mission. All security vans have left the Udah community for their respective bases.
“Civilians were not in any way harassed in the exercise. No casualties. The invasion may have been warranted by intelligence reports.
“The leaders and office bearers from Orlu zone should address this security instability in our zone now. This is not healthy for the progress and advancement of the biggest senatorial zone in Nigeria.”
The military and the ESN personnel had repeatedly clashed since the turn of the year, which led to the massive deployment of troops within the region.
Osun shuts school as suspected cultists invade premises with machetes
Following the invasion of Ifeoluwa Co Educational Grammar School in Osogbo, on Thursday by suspected cultists, the Osun state government has ordered the temporary closure of the facility.
The state government in a statement by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, Kehinde Olaniyan, explained that the closure was to prevent the breakdown of law and order.
The statement read in part, “This is to inform the general public especially parents, guardians, and students of lfeoluwa Co Educational Grammar School Osogbo, that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has directed that the School be closed down temporarily until further notice.
“This step is necessary to prevent the breakdown of law and order occasioned by the invasion of the school by hoodlums and cultists masquerading as students.
“Parents and guardians are advised to keep their wards at home while the closure lasts. The Ministry is working round the clock to ensure that the hoodlums are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”
Akwa Ibom police warns residents against jungle justice
Following spike in jungle justice in Akwa-Ibom, the state police command has warned residents to desist from such act or risk prosecution.
The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macedon in a statement on Thursday vowed that the police would arrest and prosecute those setting suspected criminal ablaze.
Reports esromate that about six people were attacked and burnt to death by mobs in the city within 48 hours, early February, on suspicion of being either a thief or robber.
Mr Macedon said “The Commissioner of Police notes that jungle justice is a travesty of justice, as it does not guarantee fairness to anyone and may lead to the death of an innocent person(s).
“The act may lead to a state of anarchy and will, therefore, not be tolerated as it negates the subsisting constitutional provisions and has no place in our criminal justice administration,” the statement quoted the police commissioner as saying.
