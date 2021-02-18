EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned one Dala Alhaji Gana at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N29 million fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of cheating.

According to the statement, the defendant’s trouble started when the EFCC received a petition, alleging that he collected the said sum in installments for the purpose of investing the money in a business with promises of returns for the complainant.

However, investigation revealed that the defendant neither invested the money nor return the funds to the complainant.

He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Following the defendant’s plea, the EFCC counsel, Alqasim Jafa’ar, prayed the court to pick a trial date.

He also asked the court to remand the defendant in a correctional center pending the determination of the case.

Justice Aisha Kumalia ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre and adjourned the case till March 8 and 9 for the commencement of trial.

