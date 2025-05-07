EFCC arraigns man for alleged N45m theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Ntai Bahshaw at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged theft of N45 million.

The commission arraigned the defendant alongside his company, Terraworks Limited, on a two-count charge of illegal conversion and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the EFCC prosecutor, Mrs. Fadeke Giwa, urged the court to pick a trial date and remand the defendant in a correctional facility pending the hearing of his bail application.

Giwa told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences sometime in May 2023 in Lagos.

The prosecution submitted that the defendant allegedly obtained the N45 million under the pretext of using the money to pay for a three-bedroom flat located at Ogudu GRA, Lagos but allegedly failed to do so.

According to her, the offences contravened Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006 and Section 278(2)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Justice Olubusola Okunuga remanded Bagshaw in the EFCC’s custody and adjourned the case till May 22 for hearing of his bail application.

