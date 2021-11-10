EFCC arraigns man for alleged N70m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Tope Jimi Fagun at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N70 million fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the commission arraigned the defendant on a two-count charge of impersonation and fraud.

He said Fagun allegedly presented himself as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Ize Iyamu, to one Alhaji Bukar Dalori and fraudulently induced him to deliver the said sum under the pretext that the money was meant to aid the party’s campaign for the election held last year in the state.

One of the charges read: “That you, Tope Jimi Fagun sometimes between July and August, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with intent to defraud induced the Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress Party (APC), one Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori to cause the gross sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70,000,000.00) only (both in Naira and Dollar currencies) to be delivered to you in cash and via Bank transfers into Access Bank account number 0693630685 and First Bank account number 3053942408 under the false pretence that the said sum was to be utilized in promoting the APC campaign activities in the Edo State 2020 gubernatorial election which fact you knew to be false, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

The prosecution counsel, Alqasim Jafa’ar, asked the court to remand the defendant in prison and fix a date for trial to commence.

The defence counsel, Alli Apanisile, however, informed the court of a pending application for his client’s bail.

He prayed the court to be allowed to move the motion for bail.

Justice Aisha Kumaliya declined the defence counsel’s application.

She adjourned the matter till November 24 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The judge ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

