EFCC arraigns Ondo speaker for alleged N2.4m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, at the State High Court in Akure for alleged fraud.

He was arraigned alongside the lawmaker representing Akoko South/West Constituency 1, Felemu Bankole, and Segun Oyadeyi Bankole, a government employee for allegedly conspiring to share N2.4 million meant for a seminar in Lagos.

The trio, according to EFCC, collected the money but didn’t attend the seminar.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, the EFCC counsel, Kingsley Kudus, asked the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Facility in Akure.

But the defence counsel, Femi Emodamori, told the court that his clients are ready for the trial.

He argued that the administrative bail application on the defendants was still pending and asked the court to reject the EFCC’s request for remand.

In his ruling, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye granted the defendants administrative bail till the next hearing.

He adjourned the case till May 18 for hearing.

