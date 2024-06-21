Metro
EFCC arraigns one for tearing its official letters
The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently arraigned one Usman Mallam for allegedly tearing EFCC’s official Investigation Activities’ letters and obstructing its investigation.
He was arraigned before Justice TG Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe, Gombe State.
Mallam, a desk officer in charge of responding to official correspondences in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Gombe State, was arraigned on a one – count charge of willful obstruction of investigation activities and tearing official documents of the EFCC.
The lone charge against Mallam reads “that you, Usman Mallam on or about 26th day of February 2024 at Gombe, Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court while the officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC were caring out an investigation activity involving an alleged economic and financial crime, did willfully obstruct the said investigation by tearing the EFCC formal letters of investigation activities dated January 1, 2024 and February 21, 2024 respectively” and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 38 (1) and punishable under Section 38 (2) (a) and (b) of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act”.
Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the one count charge, prompting the prosecution counsel AM Labaran to say, “My Lord, the defendant has put himself to trial hence we shall be asking for a date for trial”.
However, counsel to the defendant, SS Usman said, “My Lord, we have a bail application dated July 11, 2024, we are asking the court to exercise its discretion and grant the defendant bail”
Justice Ringim thereafter granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million and one surety in like sum . The surety shall be a director in a government establishment or a private company with a capital worth of not less than N10 million.
In addition to the conditions, the Registrar of the court should verify the identity of the surety and both the surety and the defendant shall submit two passport photographs to the court.
Justice Ringim remanded the defendant in Gombe State Correctional Service pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions and adjourned the case to July 9, 2024 for trial.
