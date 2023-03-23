EFCC arraigns two men for alleged money laundering in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned two men, Taiwo Oluwadahunsola and Adebola Adetayo, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for alleged money laundering.

The commission arraigned the two men alongside a company, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited, on a 19-count charge of money laundering, conspiracy to steal, and stealing.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants laundered N999 million.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the commission.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, urged the court to pick a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case against the defendants following their not-guilty plea.

The defence counsel, Mr. Williams Ugwu, however, informed the court about a bail application for his clients.

Ugwu moved the application and urged the court to grant the defendants bail on liberal terms.

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The judge adjourned the case till July 6 for trial

