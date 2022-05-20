EFCC arraigns two men for allegedly posing as aides to Patience Jonathan in Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC, has arraigned two men; Goni Muhammad and Seidu Seriki Haman before Justice Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for allegedly posing as aides of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

They were arraigned on Monday, May 16, 2022 on two- count charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N26.5 million.

The defendants allegedly conspired and obtained the above mentioned sum, under the guise of selling two grams of gold allegedly belonging to the former First Lady to a buyer.

Count two of the charge read: “That you, Goni Mohammad and Seidu Seriki Hamman sometimes in January, 2020 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain 2 grams of gold at the rate of N26,492,000.00 (Twenty Six Million Four Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand Naira) allegedly belonging to the wife of the former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan under the false pretence which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the two counts were read to them.

Justice Kumaliya thereafter adjourned the matter to May, 25 & 26, 2022 for hearing and ordered for the remand of the defendants in a Correctional Centre.

In the same vein, the Maiduguri Zonal Command on Thursday May 19, 2022, re-arraigned Mamman Alhaji Jalomi before Justice Musa Mustapha of Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on one count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation to the tune of N693,000.00. The defendant allegedly fraudulently sold 33 bags of beans belonging to one Babagana Abdullahi and diverted the monies to his own personal use.

The one count amended charge read: “That you Mamman Alhaji Jalomi sometimes in the year 2020 or thereabouts, in Maiduguri Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of Six Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Naira (N693,000.00) only being proceeds from the sales of 33 bags of beans at Twenty One Thousand Naira (N21,000.00) each belonging to one Babangida Abdullahi and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 308 and 309 of Penal Code Law Cap 102, Laws of Borno State respectively.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC, prompting prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed to pray for a trial date.

Justice Musa Mustapha adjourned the matter to June 9, 2022 for trial and ordered the remand of the defendant at the Maiduguri Medium Security Custodial Centre.

