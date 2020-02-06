EFCC arraigns woman over N10m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Nweite Nneka Anthonia at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

She was arraigned on a one-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N10.10 million.

The EFCC acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The charge read: “That you, Nweite Nneka Anthonia (“f”) sometime in 2018 in Ekpan, Warri, Delta State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with the intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N10,977.600 from one Mr. Emmanuel Chiayanam Ugwu through your bank account number 1020031999, domiciled in United Bank for Africa Plc under the pretence that the said sum was payment for the supply of 82,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), a pretext you knew to false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)( a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

READ ALSO: Judge orders divorced wife not to marry until after 3 months

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the defendant plea, the prosecuting counsel, M.T. Iko, urged the court to pick a date for the trial.

The counsel also urged the court to remand the defendant in a Correctional Centre in Warri.

However, the defence counsel, I.K. Ehigheluwa asked the court to grant the defendant bail.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 30 for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions