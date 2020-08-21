EFCC arrest four UNIPORT undergraduates over $111,500 alleged internet fraud

Operatives of the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested four students of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The quartet, who allegedly defrauded 15 victims of $111,500 (one hundred and eleven thousand, five hundred United States dollars) are Prince Hyacinth; Rex Emadifie Oghene, Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, said in a statement that the suspects were picked up on Thursday, August 20, from their hideout at Chibiak Avenue, Elenpranwo, Ada George, Port Harcourt.

“Upon their arrest, the following items were recovered: one Tecno Spark 4 belonging to Prince Hyacinth; one Iphone 11 Pro Max, two Infinix Hot and one apple Laptop belonging to Odili Ifeayi; one Iphone 7 and two Iphone 11 belonging to Rex Emadifie Oghene and one iphone 8+, one Acer Laptop and one HP Laptop belonging Uduak Samuel Williams,” Oyewale said.

According to him, preliminary investigation established that the alleged internet fraudsters were majorly involved in a romance scam and also act as pickers for an organized ring of fraudsters.

“While Prince Hyacinth parades himself as a Spain-based marine engineer to bait his victims, Rex Emadifie Oghene poses as a rig engineer based in the United State. The two other suspects, Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams present themselves as rig/marine engineers to defraud their victims.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Oyewale said.

