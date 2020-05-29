EFCC arrest vigilante commandant in Benue over alleged N450m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has nabbed one George Mbessey over allegation of conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds to the tune of N449.5 million.

Mbessey, who is the commandant, Benue State Vigilante Group (BSVG) was arrested by operatives of the EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office.

A statement on Friday by Dele Oyewale, EFCC head, media and publicity said he was arrested on Wednesday, May 27 in Makurdi following a petition urging the commission to investigate a case of alleged financial recklessness against the suspect.

READ ALSO: Again, EFCC warns Nigerians against Covid-19 scams

“The petitioners stated that, the BSVG used to receive its official funding of N20 million monthly directly from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs through its official account.

“It added that, between October 2018 and May 2020, the suspect allegedly collected funds meant for the Benue State Vigilante Group to the tune of N449,500,000 (Four Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), using personal account, an act they claim did not follow due process. Hence, the petition to the EFCC,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency said the suspect had volunteered useful information and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions