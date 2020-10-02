EFCC arrests 10 in Ibadan for alleged cyber crimes | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 10 men for their alleged involvement in internet frauds.

The suspects Isaac Ogundayo, David Ayodele, Etiowe Kelvin, Seun Afolabi, Saheed Olalekan, Oluwatobi Damilola, Sukanmi Odofin, Ademola Okunola, Joseph Damilare and Abass Sodiq were arrested in their hideout at Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway, Ibadan in the early hours of Friday (today) by men of the commission from the Ibadan zonal office.

A statement by Head, Media and Publicity EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said that the arrest of the alleged cyber criminals followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

“Several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from them at the point of the arrest.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,” Uwujaren added.

