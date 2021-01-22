EFCC arrests 11 students, farmers for alleged internet fraud in Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eleven suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft agency apprehended them on Friday.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC said the operatives acting on intelligence, swooped on the hideouts of the alleged internet fraudsters in Osogbo.

“The commission recovered twelve cars which included three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, one Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.

“Also recovered are phones, laptops and other devices.

“The suspects, who variously claimed to be students, artisans, farmers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged crime.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren said.

